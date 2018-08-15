Gheewala stars with 170no as Mount extend lead at top of table

Mount moved 12 points clear at the top of Halifax League Division Two following an emphatic victory over Old Town last Saturday.

Having elected to bat first, Mount gave the Old Town bowlers a torrid time as they racked up 326-6 from their 45 overs.

Soyeb Gheewala led the assault with a brilliant 170 not out.

Youngster Rizwan Abed chipped in with a useful 32 before vice captain Fakir Laher further boosted the total as he shared an unbroken seventh wicket stand with Gheewala and finished 64 not out.

Old Town were restricted to 214-9 in reply but did well to save a point with S Mahmood (54) top scoring as M Rafiq finished with figures of 3-40.

Mount are 12 points clear of second placed Luddendenfoot and 21 ahead of third placed Upper Hopton, who suffered a one-wicket defeat to Low Moor.

Hopton were grateful for a late stand by number nine batsman Matt Broadbent as he top scored with 36 in his side’s total of 165 all out.

Adam Forbes (32) top scored in reply as Low Moor edged home by one-wicket.

Broadbent capped a fine game by claiming 4-41 from 16 overs and was unlucky to end on the losing side.

Mount travel to Leymoor on Saturday.

Mount B earned an emphatic 175-run victory over Southowram in second teams Division One.

Muzzafer Pathan was playing only his second game of the season due to injury but he led the way with a maiden century.

Pathan struck 113 and was supported by in-form batsman Jabir Patel.

Patel had hit four successive centuries but was given out on 91 when judged caught behind, despite the wicketkeeper appearing to appeal for a stumping.

Javid Patel and Pathan continued the onslaught, hitting 70 runs off the final 12 overs as Mount closed on 356-7

Southowram were never in the hunt to challenge the total but managed to bat out their 45 overs and reached 181-6.

Victory leaves Mount still trailing leaders Shelf Northowram Hedge by seven points and they host Great Horton Park Chapel on Saturday.