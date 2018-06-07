Gomersal bid to boost promotion hopes

GOMERSAL will be aiming to give their promotion hopes another shot in the arm when they welcome Hunslet Nelson to Oxford Road in Bradford League Championship One on Saturday.

Gomersal moved up to fourth place in the table following a four-wicket win over Batley and they are just 12 points off new joint leaders Undercliffe and Wrenthorpe.

With Hunslet Nelson languishing back in eighth place with two wins from their opening six matches, Graham Hilton’s men will see the clash as a good opportuinity to put the sides above them under pressure.

Hartshead Moor have found the going tough in the early part of the season following their promotion last season with just one win from their first six matches.

Moor still boast a wealth of experience in their side and will hope last season’s leading run scorer Mohammad Khan will start to show the kind of form which saw him make 1,394 runs in their promotion winning campaign.

Liversedge and Spen Victoria occupy two of the bottom three places in Championship Two but will look to make use of home advantage on Saturday.

Liversedge welcome high flying Wakefield St Michaels to Roberttown Lane looking for a second win of the season, while Spen know victory over Hopton Mills will see them move above their opponents.

Heckmondwike and Carlinghow are second-bottom in the Conference as they prepare to entertain leaders and league newcomers Jer Lane.