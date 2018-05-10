Gomersal get off the mark after powering to impressive victory over Ossett

Gomersal recorded their first win in Allrounder Bradford League Championship One as they overcame Ossett by six wickets.

James Russell (4-27) and spinner Chris Rhodes (3-55) produced impressive bowling spells as Ossett were dismissed for 166 when they batted first

Opener Harvey Anderson produved a patient innings of 56 from 78 balls including seven fours and a six.

Gomersal slipped to 30-3 in reply but an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 102 between Jonathan Boynton (58no) and Jack Seddon (46no) powered them to victory in 32.5 overs.

Having seen their opening Championship One game abandoned without a ball being bowled, Hartshead Moor suffered a five-wicket defeat to Pudsey Congs as their season finally got underway.

Pudsey Congs are off the mark after defeating last season’s Championship Two winners Hartshead Moor by five wickets.

Hartshead were well led by Mohammad Khan (66) and overseas player Ali Shan (33) but when the pair had been dismissed the Moor innings subsided as they were dismissed for 163 with Max Chappell (5-45) and Mushy Rafique (3-43) doing the damage.

Shan also impressed with the ball, taking 3-34 but Congs reached their target with eight overs to spare thanks to Arbaab Hussain (41) and James Ford (38).

Batley suffered a second straight defeat as they were dismissed for 83 by Undercliffe, who had Craig Wiseman (5-31) and spinner Khalid Usman (5-7) in fine form.

Captain Scott Etherington (38no) and Fahid Rehman (31) ensured that Undercliffe completed a seven-wicket win.

Baildon defeated Bankfoot by seven wickets and have 36 points and lead the table by two from Morley, who beat Wrenthorpe by 97 runs.

Opener James McNichol top scored with 55 in Morley’s 168-9 as Awais Ejaz (4-34) and Jonathan Rudge (3-45) shone.

Morley’s new-ball pair of Matthew Dowse (5-23) and Nathan Bromby (3-41) soon had Wrenthorpe deep in trouble at 17-5. They never truly recovered from and were all out for 71.