Hanging Heaton begin ECB National T20 Cup defence with trip to north east

Hanging Heaton will start their defence of the Vitality ECB National Twenty20 Cup when they face North East Premier Division side Burnmoor at Billingham Synthonia on Sunday July 28.

Hanging Heaton became the first Yorkshire side to lift the National T20 Cup at Derbyshire last season, defeating Sussex side Roffey in the semi-final and Swarsdeston, of the East Anglian Premier Division, in the final.

Burnmoor defeated Willington by hitting a six off the penultimate ball of the match to win the North East Premier T20 Finals Day last Sunday.

Billingham Synthonia won the North Yorkshire South Durham T20 and will host the Area Finals as they face Yorkshire Premier League North winners Harrogate in the first semi-final on July 28 (start 10am).

Hanging Heaton have been placed in the second semi-final as they have the furthest to travel to will take on Burnmoor (start 1pm) with the final to follow at approximately 4pm.

The winners of the Area Finals will face a home quarter-final on Sunday August 18.

n Townville will face Huddersfield League side Shepley in the Solly sports Heavy Woollen Cup final at Ossett on Sunday August 4 after they overcame a plucky challenge from Buttershaw St Pauls last week.

Harry Warwick and overseas player Imran Rafique helped Townville recover from 29-2 to post 271-6.

Warwick top scored with 86, while Rafique struck 60 as the pair shared a 142-run stand for the third wicket before captain Jack Hughes helped boost the total with a quickfire 46.

Buttershaw made a good start to their reply as openers Kevin McDermott (78) and Jonathan Burston (44) shared a 98-run partnership.

With Amer Ayoub (50) continuing the good work Buttershaw were 161-3 with 15 overs to go but the pressure of an increasing required rate and the loss of wickets saw them finally bowled out for 251.

Rafique followed up with 4-39 and was backed up by Connor Harvey (3-47) to steer Townville to a third Heavy Woollen final, when they will be aiming to lift the famous trophy for the first time in two weeks