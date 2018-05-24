Hanging Heaton hit club record highest score in Ossett success

Hanging Heaton posted their record score as they eased into the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup quarter-finals with a 241-run victory over Ossett last Sunday.

Hanging Heaton posted a mammoth 380-8, a record on their home ground, beating the previous best of 378.

Captain Gary Fellows led the way with a brilliant 138 as he passed 7,000 runs for the Bennett Lane club.

Callum Geldart hit a brisk 67 and there was some big hitting from Ben Kohler-Cadmore (41) in a tough day in the field for Ossett, who were led by Matthew Varley’s 3-75.

Ossett were dismissed for 139 in reply as occasional spin bowler Nick Connolly picked up 4-22.

Hanging Heaton will now face cup holders and fellow Bradford Premier League side Woodlands in the quarter-finals on June 10.

Wrenthorpe will take on Huddersfield League big guns Hoylandswaine, who have been runners up in the Heavy Woollen Cup for the past three seasons.

Methley tackle South Yorkshire Premier side Wakefield Thornes, while Shepley meet New Farnley in another intriguing tie.

Just two Crowther Cup first round ties were played the previous Sunday after Methley seconds forfeited their game with Huddersfield League side Scholes.

Hoylandswaine defeated Wakefield Thornes by 100 runs, while Townville recorded a 22-run win over East Bierley.

The top two Bradford Premier League second teams clash in the Crowther Cup second round with New Farnley hosting Hanging Heaton, while holders Woodlands entertaining Whitley Hall.

Elsewhere, Birstall face Cawthorne, Moorlands host Shepley, while Scholes welcome Ossett to New Popplewell Lane.

Heavy Woollen Cup quarter-final draw: Shepley v New Farnley, Wrenthorpe v Hoylandswaine, Methley v Wakefield Thornes, Hanging Heaton v Woodlands.

Crowther Cup second round (Sunday June 10): New Farnley v Hanging Heaton, Birstall v Cawthorne, Morley v Buttershaw St Pauls, Moorlands v Shepley, Townville v Wrenthorpe, Woodlands v Whitley Hall, Scholes (Bradford League) v Ossett, Hoylandswaine v Scholes (Hudds League).