Hanging Heaton seal victory to secure second teams title and complete double

Hanging Heaton clinched the Allrounder Bradford League Second Teams Premier Division title with a hard-earned final day win over neighbours Batley last Sunday.

It was Hanging Heaton Seconds’ first title success since 2005 but saw them complete the double having captured the Crowther Cup last month.

Despite defeat, Batley picked up enough bonus points to ensure they staved off the threat of relegation at the expense of Baildon.

Hanging Heaton began the day 12 points clear of nearest rivals New Farnley, who were also in the hunt to complete a double having won the Priestley Shield the previous week.

Heaton picked up maximum batting points as Dan Clifton (68) and Nick Bresnan (41) helped them post 233-8.

Batley replied with 220-8 and the four batting points they earned kept them up.

Vakas Mirza (71) and Umar Mirza (63) ensured Batley finished four points ahead of Baildon, who were relegated despite securing a 69-run win over Morley in their final game.

New Farnley’s Will Swift took 6-49 as they restricted Yeadon to 175-9.

Kieran Hanogue made an unbeaten 50 while Antony Gilks scored 36.

Opener Joe Suggitt continued his good form with 46 before Tom Lilley (51) powered his side to victory.

Woodlands, who won the title in 2018, started the day a point behind New Farnley but any hopes of retaining the crown were ended by a six-wicket defeat to East Bierley.

Tom Hoyle (60no) and Rob Barker (51) shared a fourth-wicket stand of 107 as East Bierley chase down a Woodlands score of 180-8 in which Rob Medcalf made 52 and Tom Clee (45).

Baildon will join Pudsey Congs in Championship One despite beating Morley.

Shahid Bhatti (56) and Darren Wilson (51) helped them to 219-9 at Morley, who were then bowled out for 150.

Pudsey St Lawrence skittled out Lightcliffe for 47 before racing to a nine-wicket win, while Bowling Old Lane rounded off their campaign with a 63-run win over bottom side Pudsey Congs.