Hanging Heaton Seconds win Crowther Cup to complete first leg of double

Hanging Heaton’s second team completed the first leg of a potential double when they lifted the Solly Sports Crowther Cup at Methley last Sunday.

The Heavy Woollen Cup committee decided to play both semi-finals and the final in a Twenty20 format after convenient dates to play the last four ties in the traditional 50 over format were unable to be found.

Hanging Heaton overcame South Yorkshire side Elsecar in their semi-final and then defeated New Farnley in the final, which finished in near darkness.

Hanging Heaton batted first against Elsecar when they posted 179-8 with Imran Dawood and Craig Russell both scoring 35.

Oliver Blackburn claimed 3-41 and then led the Elsecar reply with an outstanding innings of 94 not out, which included three sixes and 10 fours.

The opener dominated his side’s reply but was starved of the strike late in their innings as they were restricted to 164-6.

New Farnley defeated the 2018 Crowther Cup winners Hoylandswaine by eight runs in their semi-final to set up an all Bradford League final between two of the title challengers.

Josh Marsden (30no) and Joe Bedford (25) helped New Farnley to make 149-7 despite Jack Lockwood taking 3-23.

Opener Darren Lockwood (59) led the Hoylandswaine reply, but they were bowled out for 141 as Chris Blackburn (3-16) and Will Swift (3-28) shone.

The slow pace of play in stifling hot conditions meant that the final didn’t start until 5.15pm and the match was completed in the dark.

Hanging Heaton won the toss and elected to bat first which certainly proved a big advantage.

Opener Imran Dawood made another important contribution with 43, while Dan Clifton (37) and captain James Byrne (31) helped Heaton reach 142-8.

Joe Bedford made 53 in reply but they fell behind the required run rate in fading light and finished on 132-7, with Dawood named man of the match.

Hanging Heaton will now look to complete the double as they lead the Bradford League second teams Premier Division by 12 points with three matches to play.