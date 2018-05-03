Hanging Heaton secure opening day success against Woodlands

Hanging Heaton made a successful start to their Allrounder Bradford Premier League title defence when they defeated last season’s runners-up Woodlands by seven wickets last Saturday.

Elsewhere there were defeats for Cleckheaton, East Bierley and newly promoted Scholes.

Woodlands opted to bat first but were soon in trouble as opening bowler Tom Chippendale claimed three early wickets on his way to figures of 5-35.

Fellow new ball bowler David Stiff (4-16) also found conditions to his liking as Woodlands were reduced to 38-6 and eventually bowled out 96.

Opener Sam Frankland led his side’s innings with a patient knock of 34.

A rain delay before the start of Hanging Heaton’s innings saw the Duckworth Lewis Stern method come into play and the champions target was reduced to 93 from 43 overs.

Captain Gary Fellows led the way with 31 as he nears 10,000 Bradford League runs and Heaton reached their target in the 25th over.

East Bierley have a new-look side and they slipped to defeat at Farsley by five wickets.

East Bierley posted 157-8 from their allotted 50 overs with Shabir Rashid leading the way with an unbeaten 87 as Yorkshire left-arm spinner James Logan (3-50) and off spinner Mark Harrison (3-47) bowled well for Farsley.

James Wainman made 54 in reply, while new South African Patrick Kruger hit 40 as Farsley reached their revised DLS target of 148 in 33.3 overs.

Cleckheaton earned maximum batting points as they reached 229-8 against New Farnley, whose target was revised to 133 in 34 overs after rain intervened.

Cleckheaton opener Nick Lindley and former captain John Wood who both made 71, while all-rounder Alex Lilley claimed 4-71 on his New Farnley debut.

Openers Simon Lambert (53no) and Martin Andersson (42) helped New Farnley to their revised target after rain caused 16 overs to be lost from their innings.

Last season’s Championship One winners Scholes suffered a 46-run defeat to Townville in a match which was reduced to 25 overs a side following rain.

Scholes impressed with the new ball as Haris Mohammad took 4-30 and had Townville in trouble at 77-6, with new captain Jack Hughes falling for 31.

Richie Bresnan rescued his side with 35 not out and helped them to a total of 145-8.

However, Scholes were dismissed for 99 in reply with Hughes (3-14) and Harry Clewett (3-35) doing the damage.

Methley, promoted alongside Scholes last season, marked their Premier Division debut with a thrilling last-ball win over Bradford & Bingley.

They chased down a challenging total of 226-8 to win by two wickets.

Jonathan Whitehead had the distinction of making the first century of the new season as he made 102, with support coming from Kyme Tahirkeli (42) and Jack Edgar (35) as Harry Sullivan claimed 3-68.

Marcus Walmsley (58), Jordan Laban (41) and Ashton Blakey (36) helped edge Methley to their target in a thrilling finish.

Pudsey St Lawrence completed a quickfire win after dismissing Lightcliffe for 94.

Richie Lamb (5-28) and new captain Chris Marsden (4-18) did the damage as only Niall Lockley (34) made an impression for Lightcliffe.

Opener Adam Waite (39no) and Mark Robertshaw (36) shared a stand of 74 as St Lawrence breezed to their target in 19.3 overs.