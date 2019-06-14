Hanging Heaton to tackle Yorkshire Vikings in T20 Challenge

Hanging Heaton are set to face Yorkshire Vikings in a Twenty20 Challenge match at Bradford & Bingley’s Wagon Lane on Monday June 24 (6pm).

Hanging Heaton became the first Yorkshire club to win the Vitality National T20 last season and will represent the Bradford League against Yorkshire.

The match is a reward for Heaton’s national success and replaces the annual challenge match between a league representative side and Yorkshire.

Hanging Heaton defeated Woodhouse Grange and 2017 National T20 winners South Northumberland in the regional finals before overcoming Lincolnshire side Bracebridge Heath in the quarter-finals.

They travelled to Derbyshire for the National T20 finals, when they defeated Sussex side Roffey before overcoming favourites Swardeston in the final, when they chased down 164 with captain Gary Fellows producing a man-of-the-match performance to finish 88 not out.

The Vikings will be selecting from a full strength squad, although they will be without international stars Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid, who are on World Cup duty with England.

The game throws up the possibility of Hanging Heaton’s Ben Kohler-Cadmore coming up against his brother Tom who is one of Yorkshire’s one-day stars.

The match is being organised by the Bradford & Bingley club who have secured the backing of sponsor Dyson Insulations.

Admission is £2 for adults with accompanied juniors free and Bradford & Bingley are planning a number of activities to showcase junior cricket to mark the opening of their refurbished indoor nets.