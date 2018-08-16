Hartshead Moor face nervy end to season

Hartshead Moor enter the final five matches of the season with a 23 point advantage over the Bradford League Championship One relegation zone.

Hartshead boosted their survival hopes with a one-wicket win over local rivals Gomersal last Saturday.

It all looked fairly straight forward when Iain Wardlaw (6-30) and Danny Squire (4-30) bowled out Gomersal for 77, but Hartshead soon found out that run scoring was far from easy with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Joe Duffy (7-36) put in a huge effort to save the game for Gomersal, but Hartshead got home with their last pair at the crease as Will Gough struck the winning boundary.

Hartshead knew victory over Hunslet Nelson on Sunday would have gone a long way to ensuring their survival but they went down by 35 runs against the side who were promoted from Championship Two along side them last season.

Alex Rose impressed for Nelson as he claimed 5-34 and Hartshead were bowled out for 145 in reply to their opponents’ score of 180-9.

Overseas player Ali Shan (43) top scored for Moor while Nelson’s biggest contribution came from Joe Smith (47).

Rauf Qayyum (3-31) and Mohammad Khan (3-35) were the pick of the Hartshead bowlers.