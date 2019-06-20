Hartshead Moor left to curse weather after impressive bowling performance

Hartshead Moor were left cursing the weather when they were on course to pick up a third win in Allrounder Bradford League Championship One last Saturday.

Hartshead took less than 30 overs to dismiss Ossett as Iain Wardlaw claimed 4-30, while Daniel Squire and Nick Johnson picked up two wickets apiece, with the home side skittled out for 86.

However, just 10 overs of the Hartshead reply were possible before rain saw the game abandoned with Moor well placed on 38-1.

Gomersal batsman Jonathan Boynton narrowly missed out on a century in his side’s match with Pudsey Congs.

He made 98 not out as Gomersal reached 160-9 in 45.4 overs when rain stopped play.

Boynton’s 131-ball innings had included 12 fours and two sixes before his hopes of a century were dashed.

Third-placed East Bierley continued their good form with the bat as they made 212-4 in 46.5 overs before their game with lowly Wakefield St Michael’s was abandoned.

Half-centuries from Ibrahim Jiva (77) and in-form Gulsheraz Ahmed (63no) looked to have built a strong position.

An unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 102 between opener Kasir Maroof (81no) and Faisal Javed (47no) was the highlight of Batley’s 178-3 before their match at Bankfoot came to a premature end.

East Bierley are six points off second placed Bankfoot and 13 behind leaders Keighley, with Batley back in seventh place with three wins and three abandoned games from their nine matches.

Keighley looked on course for victory in their top-of-the table clash with Baildon when rain ended their hopes.

They had Baildon in serious trouble at 58-8 before further play was washed out.

James Rogers (4-11) caused the most problems as Baildon struggled for runs in tricky conditions.

Morley openers James McNichol (75) and Matt Baxter (56) shared a partnership of 139 which helped their side to make 235-6 against Scholes before play was abandoned.

Oliver Halliday built on their good work with 42.