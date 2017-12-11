Hartshead Moor mark their Priestley Cup return with Hunslet Nelson clash

HARTSHEAD MOOR will mark their return to the Bradford League’s Priestley Cup with a home first round tie against Hunslet Nelson.

Hartshead won the Jack Hampshire Cup last season but enter the league’s premier cup competition following their promotion to Championship One last season and they have been paired against the side who finished runners-up to them in Championship Two.

Priestley Cup holders New Farnley will begin their defence at home to Championship One side Baildon.

Premier League champions Hanging Heaton host Yeadon, Cleckheaton entertain Morley, while Gomersal will travel to Pudsey Congs.

Priestley Cup

First round: Hanging Heaton v Yeadon, Hartshead Moor v Hunslet Nelson, New Farnley v Baildon, Farsley v Bradford & Bingley, Cleckheaton v Morley, Pudsey Congs v Gomersal, Methley v Bankfoot. Byes: Scholes, Lightcliffe, Undercliffe, Woodlands, East Bierley, Batley, Wrenthorpe, Pudsey St Lawrence, Townville.

There is a derby clash in the Jack Hampshire Cup first round, with Liversedge at home to neighbours Heckmondwike.

Crossbank host Rodley, Birstall entertain Northowram Fields, while Spen Victoria face Brighouse.

Jack Hampshire Cup

First round: Crossbank v Rodley, Jer Lane v Azaad, Great Preston v East Leeds, Spen Victoria v Brighouse, Bowling Old Lane v Gildersome, Birstall v Northowram Fields, East Ardsley v Windhill, Liversedge v Heckmondwike, Carlton v Oulton. Byes: Keighley, Adwalton, Wakefield St Michael’s, Buttershaw SP, Altofts, Hopton Mills, Sandal

Priestley Shield

First round: Yeadon v Pudsey St Lawrence, Adwalton v Baildon

Second round: Morley v Spen Victoria, Jer Lane v Bradford & Bingley, Bankfoot v Birstall, Wrenthorpe v Hanging Heaton, Woodlands v Townville, Liversedge v Azaad, Methley v Gomersal, Yeadon or Pudsey St Lawrence v Buttershaw St Pauls, Cleckheaton v Adwalton or Baildon, Carlton v New Farnley, Pudsey Congs v East Bierley.

Twenty20 Cup

Group A, first round: Hunslet Nelson v Ossett, Wrenthorpe v Lightcliffe, Methley v East Bierley, Baildon v Hartshead Moor, Farsley v Woodlands, New Farnley v Batley, Undercliffe v Pudsey St Lawrence, Bradford & Bingley v Hanging Heaton.

Group B first round: Keighley v Crossbank Meths, Sandal v Wakefield SM, Heckmondwike v Gildersome, Oulton — bye, Altofts v Great Preston, Birstall v Jer Lane, Rodley v Liversedge, East Ardsley v Adwalton.