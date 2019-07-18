Hartshead Moor target key win at Batley in Championship One promotion race

Hartshead Moor and East Bierley go in search of victories in what could prove a key round of fixtures in the Allrounder Bradford League Championship One promotion race on Saturday.

Hartshead welcome second placed Batley to Highmoor Lane as they aim to close the 29-point gap between the two sides and shake things up at the top of the table.

East Bierley have been on an indifferent recent run but have chance to get back on track when they visit second-bottom side Ossett.

Bankfoot (166 points) lead the Championship One table from Batley (160) and Morley (154).

Hartshead are back in fourth place on 131 points and must overcome Batley to get back in contention, while East Bierley are a further three points behind in fifth.

Keighley led the way earlier in the season but have slipped back to sixth place and they visit Gomersal.

Woodlands have opened up a 27-point lead at the top of the Premier Division and they target a quickfire double over Hanging Heaton, who they defeated in the Priestley Cup semi-final last Sunday.

Bradford & Bingley are second and they visit Methley on Saturday and then look to steal a march on their title rivals when they host Hanging Heaton on Sunday.

Inconsistent Cleckheaton are back in seventh place ahead of a trip to Lightcliffe.