Heckmondwike secure their third win of season

Heckmondwike and Carlingjow registered only their third win of the season which has given them hope of finishing off the bottom of the Bradford League Conference.

Javed Iqbal top scored with 51 in Heckmondwike & Carlinghow’s 219 and backed up his efforts by taking 4-30 as East Leeds were all out for 169 as John Steel top scored with 41.

Crossbank Methodists are now just four points above Heckmondwike after being bowled out for just 45 in a six-wicket defeat by Oulton as Joe Sykes produced stunning figures of 7-20.

The battle for the championship and the one promotion place could well be decided when the top two meet this Saturday.

Sandal currently lead Great Preston by 31 points but have played a game more than the team they host in the crunch match.

Sandal maintained their pursuit of top spot with a six-wicket win over Windhill & Daisy Hill. They bowled out their rivals for 125, Adam Swaine top scoring with 33 as Sam Noden picked up 3-30.

Great Preston continued their winning ways with a 42-run victory over third-placed Gildersome & Farnley Hill.

Australian Tyson Freeman (37) and Ben Broxup (36) helped Great Preston to make 232 despite the efforts of Josh Edmondson (5-62).

Gildersome have now suffered two defeats in a row as they were bowled out for 190. Adam Campion top scored with 62 as Freeman (3-32) and Jordan (3-47) impressed.