High flying Cleckheaton return to action with West Hartlepool trip

Cleckheaton will target a seventh straight victory in North One East on Saturday when they return to action with a trip to West Hartlepool.

A run of six wins on the bounce has elevated the Moorenders to second in the table and has established them as serious promotion contenders with 10 matches remaining.

You have to go back to November 16 for the last time Cleckheaton had their colours lowered when they suffered a 27-17 reversal at Pocklington.

Since then, Thiu Barnard’s men have racked up wins over Malton and Norton, Bradford and Bingley, Kendal, Percy Park, Huddersfield YMCA and Moortown, in their last outing a fortnight ago.

They have opened up a five-point lead on third placed Driffield and trail leaders York by six, with the table toppers due to visit Moorend on Saturday week.

West Hartlepool, in contrast, have won just three times all season and are second-bottom, 20 points adrift of safety.

Cleckheaton ran in five tries during their 31-17 victory over Moortown last time out with Andy Piper, James Marshall, Ben Thrower, Jack Seddon and Olly Depledge all crossing and they will look to continue their excellent form ahead of their crunch top of the table clash with York on February 8.

