Hopton Mills, Liverserdge and Spen Victoria made to wait for season kick off

Hopton Mills, Spen Victoria and Liversedge were forced to wait an extra week to begin their new seasons after last week’s matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Although clubs had been given an additional week to get grounds ready after the original opening round of Bradford League games were postponed on April 21, no play was possible in the Championship Two games involving Wakefield St Michael’s v Carlton, Hopton Mills v Altofts, Spen Victoria v Liversedge and Brighouse v Northowram Fields.

Keighley were the day’s only winners in Championship Two as they dismissed Bowling Old Lane for the day’s lowest total of 48 with Humayan Shahzad taking 5-18.

Much travelled Ahsan Butt (22) was top scorer in a sorry innings before Keighley eased to victory by seven wickets.

The match between Buttershaw St Paul’s and East Ardsley was abandoned two overs from the end with Saints on the brink of victory.

Half-centuries from opener Kevin McDermott (69) and Jonathan Burston (66) enabled St Paul’s to make 178-4 in their 50 overs.

East Ardsley were 138-8 after 48 overs when play was halted after Louie Hurley (40) top scored as Amer Ayoub took 4-29.

The Conference derby clash between Crossbank Methodists and Heckmondwike & Carlinghow United, along with the games involving Windhill & Daisy Hill v East Leeds, Rodley v Sandal and Adwalton v Azaad were all abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Newcomers Jer Lane suffered a nine-run defeat at Oulton in their first Bradford Premier League game.

Opener Will Harrison’s innings of 51 from 59 balls proved crucial for Oulton in a low-scoring encounter.

He hit three sixes and six fours and was the only batsman to dominate the bowling.

Kieran Rogers (3-18) bowled economically for Jer Lane as they restricted Oulton to 116-9. The newcomers found the going tough when they batted.

Jonny Lister (24) top scored as Jer Lane were bowled out for 107 as Jack Andrews (5-19) and Joe Sykes (4-49) impressed.

Great Preston were made to work hard for their five-run win over newly-merged Gildersome & Farnley Hill.

Gary Newton (48) and Oliver Baron (39) helped Great Preston to 159-9.

The best of the Gildersome bowlers was Ashley Marsh with 3-48.

Opener Shoaib Rehman (45) and Richard Bedford (30no) gave Gildersome hope, but they finished tantalisingly short on 154-9.

Joe Schofield was the best of the Great Preston bowlers with 4-57.