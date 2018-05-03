Hutchins’ fine knock in vain as Gomersal edged out by Morley

Gomersal and Batley suffered defeats in their opening Allrounder Bradford League Championship One games last Saturday.

Gomersal slipped to a narrow 14-run defeat at home to Morley, while Batley, relegated from the Premier Division last season, were beaten by 79 runs against a Hunslet Nelson side making the step up following their promotion.

Morley were made to work hard to reach their eventual total of 171-7 which owed to the efforts of captain Oliver Halliday (36) and Nathan Bromby (34no).

Jonathan Boynton was the pick of Gomersal’s bowlers as he claimed 3-33, while Joel Pollard and Richard Wear picked up two wickets apiece as Morley’s top order were made to struggle.

Gomersal appeared on course for victory as opener Micky Hutchins made 61 and received good support from Boynton (38).

When both batsmen were dismissed in quick succession the game swung Morley’s way.

Long-serving spin bowler Dave Nebard (4-52) played a key role and was well supported by newcomer Harish Krishnesh (3-38) as Gomersal were bowled out for 157.

Newly-promoted Hunslet Nelson made a great start as they defeated Batley by 79 runs.

Nelson were in trouble at 74-5 as opening bowler Huzaifah Patel took 5-54, while long serving captain Tariq Hussain claimed 4-69.

They recovered well and half-centuries from the returning Danny Cross (63) and captain Will Stiff (50) enabled them to post a challenging 233-9.

Roheil Hussain led the Batley reply with 40 but they were restricted to 154-8 as Cross completed a fine individual display by taking 4-41.

Last season’s Championship Two champions Hartshead Moor saw their eagerly anticipated clash against Undercliffe abandoned without a ball being bowled as was Ossett’s trip to Yeadon.

Wrenthorpe recorded a comfortable 32-run win over Bankfoot which owed much to the efforts of all-rounder Jonathan Rudge.

Wrenthorpe were in trouble as they were reduced to 77-7, as left-arm spinner Andrew Stothart took 4-29, before being revived by Rudge as he hit 69 and enabled them to reach 158 all out.

Rudge followed up with 4-31 and was supported by new-ball partner Awais Ejaz (3-28) as Bankfoot were bowled out for 126.

Bankfoot slumped to 29-5 before captain, former Cleckheaton man James Lee, made a battling 59.

Baildon made an excellent start as they secured a four-wicket win against the other side relegated from the top flight last season, Pudsey Congs.

Veteran spin bowler Mushtaq Ahmed took 4-20 as Congs were made to struggle for runs when they batted first.

Former Baildon opener James Ford (34) and Jonathan Donnelly (34no) were the top scorers but Congs were restricted to a modest total of 130-9.

Baildon breezed to victory with 23.4 overs to spare as opener Jack Hainsworth led the way with a fine knock of 68.

Hainsworth was joined in a first-wicket stand of 106 by George Barker (39) which put the Jenny Lane men on course for victory as they collected 17 points.