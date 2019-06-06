In-form East Bierley travel to Batley in key league clash

East Bierley will look to continue their momentum and put further pressure on the top two teams in Allrounder Bradford League Championship One when they travel to Batley on Saturday.

Bierley go into the game on the back of a terrific weekend which saw them defeat leaders Baildon in the league before producing a terrific run chase to overhaul the Pudsey Congs total of 274-8 and record a one-wicket win to book a place in the Priestley Cup quarter-finals.

Gulsheraz Ahmed was in impressive form over the two games as he followed up a magnificent 120 in his side’s 27-run win against promotion rivals Baildon by making 40 in the cup victory away to Congs.

Scholes will target a first win of the season as they look to climb off the foot of the table when they entertain Gomersal, while Hartshead Moor aim to build on their derby success over Gomersal when they host promotion hopefuls Morley.

Woodlands head to Bradford and Bingley aiming to extend their unbeaten start in the Premier Division to seven matches and have already opened up a 31-point lead on nearest challengers Hanging Heaton.

Cleckheaton recorded a nail-biting two-wicket win over Methley last week and look to build on that when they entertain Farsley.