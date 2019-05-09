Jackson and Schmulian smash partnership record

A new all-time Bradford Premier League record for the highest first team partnership was set last Saturday by Woodlands duo Brad Schmulian and Tim Jackson.

The pair posted an incredible unbroken stand of 326 during their side’s game against Methley, beating a 19-year old record of 304 set by Undercliffe openers Mark Gilliver (165no) and Mark Chapman (117no) against Gomersal in 2000.

New Zealand overseas player Schmulian led the way with his maiden century for Woodlands as he scored 153 not out, in an innings which included three sixes and 15 fours.

Jackson struck three sixes and 17 fours on his way to 137 not out as Woodlands closed on 329-1.

Schmulian and Jackson also took the second-wicket record away from Lee Goddard (155no) and Gavin Hamilton (127no) who shared an undefeated stand of 295 for East Bierley against Saltaire in 2010.

Methley’s daunting task became even more difficult when rain reduced their innings by three overs and brought Duckworth Lewis Stern into play.

Jordan Laban (72) and opener Adal Islam (40) shared a second wicket stand of 104 as Methley made 241-7 in 47 overs.

Chris Brice finished with 3-62 and fellow spinner Kez Ahmed (3-77) as Woodlands completed victory.

Cleckheaton suffered a three-wicket defeat to Wrenthorpe in another Premier Division game decided on DLS.

Cleckheaton made 181-9 after being put in as John Wood led the way with 50 while Nick Walker (39) and captain Mally Nicholson (38) also chipped in with valuable runs.

Khalil Khan was the pick of the Wrenthorpe bowlers as he took 4-37 in 12 overs.

Opener Irfan Amjad led the reply with 68 not out as Wrenthorpe reached their revised target by scoring 178-7 despite the threat posed by former Yorkshire spin bowler Azeem Rafiq (5-54).

It was a first win in the top flight for Wrenthorpe following their promotion last season.