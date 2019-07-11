Jackson hits career best in remarkable Spen victory

Spen Victoria recorded an incredible victory over Adwalton in a Bradford League Championship Two clash which produced 711 runs last Saturday.

Adwalton looked well on course to win the match after posting 354-7.

Matt Donohoe (77) and Patel (51) shared a 109-run fourth-wicket partnership before Umar Shakir (95) and James Sherrin (85no) added 143 for the seventh wicket on a tough afternoon for the Spen bowlers.

Peter Jackson scored a career-best 155 not out in reply as Spen chased down the total with four balls to spare.

Jackson struck 10 sixes and 14 fours and was backed up by Liam Grant (47), George Deegan (44) and Sam Gatenby (43) as Spen retained their hold on fourth place despite the efforts of Vinit Patel (4-71).

Birstall moved to within eight points of second placed Yeadon with a 212-run win over Hopton Mills.

Australian Ashley Burton (70no), Eric Austin (63), Rishy Limbechaya (41) and Nick Kaye (36) helped Birstall to 282-6, despite Michael Carroll taking 4-61.

Mills were rolled over for just 70 in reply with James Russell taking 4-14.

Carlton have gone 15 points clear at the top after securing a 125-run win over East Ardsley.

They took advantage of the fact that previous leaders Yeadon were without a game to hit the front in the promotion race.

Liversedge remain bottom of the table after they suffered an agonising five-run defeat to Northowram Fields.

James Lunn (4-13) and Ben Ford (3-20) were the pick of the Liversedge bowlers as Northowram were bowled out for 108.

Asad Mahmood (61) tried his hardest to get Liversedge home but they fell short on 103 all out as Todd Reeday (6-11) and Josh Bennett Kear (4-41) did the damage.

Defeat leaves Liversedge a point behind Adwalton and 11 off third-bottom Bowling Old Lane, who dropped into the bottom three after suffering a 99-run defeat at the hand of Buttershaw St Paul’s.

Opener Tahir Khan made a fine 102 as Jer Lane halted their slide with a 61-run win over Altofts.