Kaye and Dyson in splendid form as Birstall reach final

Birstall will face Bradford League Championship Two promotion rivals Yeadon in the Jack Hampshire Cup Final at Liversedge on Sunday August 18.

Birstall maintained their impressive recent run as they recorded a 96-run victory over Hunslet Nelson in last Sunday’s semi-final.

Captain Nick Kaye and Matt Dyson both hit centuries as they helped Birstall power to 293-2 from their 40 overs.

Kaye hit five sixes and 13 fours in his innings of 115, while Dyson finished 110 not out in a knock which included seven sixes and seven fours.

Josh Haynes gave the Birstall innings a good start as he made 36 from 29 balls before Kaye and Dyson shared a 196-run stand for the second wicket.

Nelson never looked like seriously challenging Birstall’s formidable score as they were bowled out for 197, with the highlight being a second-wicket stand of 110 between Danny Cross (55) and Jack Scanlon (47).

Yeadon booked their final date with a five-wicket win at Buttershaw St Paul’s.

Amer Ayoub made 65 at the top of the St Paul’s innings, while Kevin McDermott (46), James Crossland (40) and Jack Seddon (31) helped them reach 223-7, with Tom Lindsay (3-45) pick of the Yeadon bowlers.

Sam Massheder hit an unbeaten 57, supported by Rob Williams (37), Gareth Lee (33) and Samar Hameed (31) as Yeadon, helped by 32 conceded, reached their target with eight balls to spare.

Birstall will host the JW Lees Twenty20 Cup Group B Finals Day this Sunday but their hopes of appearing were ended by Northowram Fields in Tuesday’s quarter-final.

Northowram edged a close encounter by nine runs after they posted a total of 132 when batting first, as Charlie Holt-Conway led the way with a top score of 35.

A fine innings of 66 from Australian Ashley Burton couldn’t spare Birstall from defeat as they were restricted to 123-5.

Northowram will be joined at Finals Day by Jer Lane, Hunslet Nelson and Rodley.

Nelson overcame Hopton Mills by 28 runs as captain Will Stiff blazed 62 off just 29 balls, including four sixes and seven fours to help his side reach an impressive total of 166-8.

Michael Carroll hit 45 for Hopton but they were restricted to 138-6.

Rodley earned a convincing 81-run win over Heckmondwike & Carlinghow in a clash between two Conference sides.

An opening stand of 101 between James Brierley (68) and Rob Young (49) was the foundation for a total of 176-5, as Javed Iqbal claimed 3-22.

Heckmondwike lost wickets at regular intervals as Bailey Wilson (2-16) and Luke Hudson (2-24) helped bowl them out for 95.

Last season’s beaten finalists Jer Lane earned an emphatic nine-wicket win over fancied Carlton.

Opener Raqeeb Younis smashed an unbeaten 66 as Jer Lane romped past Carlton’s disappointing score of 102-9 with 7.4 overs to spare.

Carlton were earlier kept in check by Mohammed Jamal (3-22) and Daniel Syme, who took 2-11 in four miserly overs.