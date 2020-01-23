Kendall hat-trick powers Mirfield Stags to derby win

Mirfield Stags returned to winning with ways with a comprehensive 38-14 victory over local rivals Hanging Heaton last Saturday which keeps them top of Pennine League Division One.

The Stags returned to league action following defeat to Illingworth in the Pennine President’s Cup the previous week and produced an improved display on the 3G pitch at Dewsbury Rams’ Tetley’s Stadium.

Man-of-the-match Ben Kendall powered over for a hat-trick of tries, including a spectacular 90-metre effort straight from the kick-off, while Brad Delaney grabbed a brace.

Hooker Casey Canterbury and centre Dom Flanagan also crossed the whitewash for the impressive Stags.

Delaney kicked five goals from seven attempts to keep the scoreboard ticking over for Richard Silverwood’s side.

Pick of the tries saw Kendall receive a kick off and beat the first line of the oncoming Hanging Heaton defence before racing through from halfway and beating the cover on a spectacular long range run which took him behind the posts.

Delaney received the ball from some neat Stags passing before selling a dummy to dart through the defence and over for a try, while his other saw him get the ball down under a pile of bodies after collecting close to the Hanging Heaton try line.

The victory makes it seven wins from seven for the Stags in Division One and sees them retain their advantage at the top of the table, four points clear of second-placed Upton having played a game more.

The Stags travel to bottom side Sharlston Rovers this Saturday looking to move six clear of Upton, who are in Challenge Cup action with a trip to Leigh Miners Rangers.

Hanging Heaton, who are third with three wins and five defeats from eight matches, entertain Drighlington, who have only played four league fixtures to date.

Drig produced a brave fight before being edged out 24-21 on their trip to Conference Premier side Thatto Heath Crusaders in the BARLA National Cup last week.

The other Pennine top flight game on Saturday sees Almondbury Spartans host Illingworth.