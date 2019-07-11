Kiwk Schmulian can play key role as Woodlands bid for double

Woodlands’ Kiwi overseas player Brad Schmulian can play a key role as his club target a Bradford League and Cup double.

Woodlands welcome Hanging Heaton to Albert Terrace for what should be a cracking Priestley Cup semi-final on Sunday, the same day as Schmulian’s countrymen feature in the World Cup Final at Lord’s.

Schmulian has had a superb first half to his first season in the Bradford League, scoring 487 runs at an average of 54 and taking 26 wickets at 12, which has helped Woodlands take a grip on the Premier Division title race.

Although they suffered a first defeat of the season, to New Farnley last Saturday, Woodlands remain 24 points clear at the top of the table.

Hanging Heaton are back in fourth place, 39 points off the pace, but pose a real threat to Woodlands’ double hopes.

Woodlands will aim to bounce back from their first defeat when they host bottom side Methley on Saturday before tackling Heaton in the mouthwatering cup semi-final.

Cleckheaton will target a third straight league victory when they entertain second-bottom Wrenthorpe.

East Bierley will aim to get their Championship One promotion challenge back on track, following last week’s derby defeat to Gomersal, as they host Morley.

Gomersal look to build on that win when they travel to leaders Bankfoot.