Laher shines as Crossbank seal second league win

Crossbank Methodists recorded a second win in the Bradford League Conference last Saturday as they overcame Gildersome and Farnley Hill by 27 runs.

Ebrahim Laher led the Crossbank innings with a fine knock of 61, while Adam Holroyd (30) supported as he helped them to a total of 191-9.

Jordan Edmondson (4-66) and Michael O’Halloran (3-22) produced decent bowling figures for Gildersome.

Shawn Nyamusa (38) and Gethin Clarke (35) were the top scorers in Gildersome’s reply but they were dismissed for 164, with Louis Bentley taking 4-28 and Holroyd (3-54).

Jer Lane are a point clear at the top of the table after a seven-wicket win over Sandal, while Oulton are second following victory over Windhill & Daisy Hill.

Adwalton are a further point back following a four-wicket win over Heckmondwike & Carlinghow.

Gary Lewlsey (6-23) and Tom Lindley (3-40) set up the win by helping to dismiss Heckmondwike for 122.

Riffat Kiani (34) and Nazakat Hussain (32) provided the bulk of their side’s runs, while Gareth Lee hit 41 to see Adwalton home.

Heckmondwike have won one of their opening four matches and are in ninth place, just ahead of a trio of clubs without a win in bottom side Sandal, Windhill and East Leeds.

Great Preston are in fourth place, five points off the top after beating Rodley by seven wickets.