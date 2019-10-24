Lillycrop in line to make rugby union debut with Cleckheaton

Former Batley Bulldogs forward Tom Lillycrop could be in line to make his Cleckheaton RUFC debut on Saturday when they travel to North One East leaders Driffield.

Lillycrop retired from Batley at the end of last season, due to the demands of playing and training at Championship rugby league level, but has now switched codes to join Cleckheaton.

Lillycrop is a former Bulldogs teammate of Mikey Hayward and was a school friend of Olly Depledge, who have tempted him to switch to union.

Lillycrop will start on the bench at Driffield, but could feature at some stage in the back row.

Selected Sides (kick offs 3pm)

Ist XV at Driffield, meet noon: Jack Marshall, James Wilson, Olly Depledge, Matt Piper, Mikey Hayward, Dale Breakwell, Tom Breakwell, Niall Jackson, Ben Thrower, Andy Piper, Ryan Piercy, Josh Plunkett, Tom Austin, Joey Carley, Jack Seddon. Replacements: Chris Piper, Archie Rika-Rayne, Tom Lillycrop.

Kestrels v York 3rds, meet 1.45pm: Richard Noble, Cain Crotty, Elliott Whetham, Gus Milborne, Harry Sutcliffe, Ben Dearing, Tom Ford, Will Denham, Ollie Clark, Liam Goldthorpe, Matt Wood, Ben Etchells, Wade Laycock, Callum Green, Steve Noble. Replacements: Henry Iwanejko, James Sheridan, Robin Bennett.

3rd XV v Old Brods Beavers, meet 1.45pm: Alex Bailey, Ceri Lesley, Adam Clough, Oliver Barker, Kieran Baldry, Nick Lazenby, Ant Hobson, Hewan McCarthy, Phil Manning, Joe Roberts, Matthew Blackhall, Josh Womersely, Andy Tilby-Baxter, Ady Lowe, Anthony McCarthy. Replacements: Sam Wilson, Scott Hartley, Josh Blackhall.