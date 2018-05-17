Lindley and Tahir make centuries in terrific Cleckheaton run chase

Cleckheaton recorded their first win in the Allrounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday as they secured an impressive six-wicket win over Methley.

Newly promoted Methley had made an excellent start to the season but were brought down to earth as Cleckheaton successfully chased down a total of 270-9

Methley were without captain Grant Soames, suspended all-rounder Marcus Walmsley and spinner Harry Sullivan and the missing trio proved crucial.

Methley’s impressive total was built around the contributions of stand-in captain Dan Shuffe (70), Jordan Laban (67) and Dave Winter (45).

Shuffe and Laban shared a third-wicket stand of 107, while pick of the Cleckheaton bowlers were opener Jonathan Whiteoak (3-48) and spinner Andrew Deegan (3-60).

Cleckheaton were indebted to superb centuries from opener Nick Lindley (112no) and overseas player Tayyab Tahir (103).

They shared a third-wicket stand of 142 as Lindley’s runs came off just 96 balls and included 15 fours.

Tayub’s innings was even more impressive as his 103 came off just 58 balls and he hit six sixes and 11 fours as Cleckheaton won with 8.5 overs to spare and six wickets in hand.

Methley could not contain the Cleckheaton batsmen despite the efforts of Sohail Raz (3-61).

Newly promoted Scholes recorded a superb 127-run victory over a Farsley side who had challenged for the Premier Division title for much of last season.

Scholes were grateful for a third-wicket stand of 126 between Kasir Maroof, who made a superb 96, and Sam Gatenby (50).

They guided Scholes to a decent total of 215-9 after they lost two early wickets, with Chris Henry (3-53) pick of the Farsley bowlers.

Opening bowler Yasir Ali impressed again with 6-38 while Haris Mohammad took 3-46 as Farsley were dismissed for 88 to secure an impressive win.

East Bierley are still searching for their first win of the season after suffering a 141-run defeat to New Farnley.

Farnley’s new wicketkeeper Steve Bullen led the way with a fine 97 from 83 balls which included two sixes and 14 fours.

He was joined in a fourth-wicket stand of 111 by Aidan Langley, who made 55, as New Farnley earned maximum batting points with a score of 251-6.

Ibrar Younis (35no) and Ross Monaghan (23) were the only batsmen to make double figures as East Bierley were bowled out for 110.

Opening bowlers Alex Lilley (3-20) and Martin Andersson (3-23) did the early damage while spinner Dave McCallum (3-9) wrapped up the innings.

East Bierley are bottom of the table, 12 points adrift of second-bottom Bradford & Bingley who are the only other team without a win, following a 45-run defeat to Lightcliffe.

Suleman Khan (70), Alex Stead (34), Josh Wheatley (33) and Niall Lockley (32) helped Lightcliffe post 248-7.

Captain Matthew Duce made 74 in reply with support from Ed Brown (39) but Bingley were bowled out for203.

Khan capped a fine all-round display with 4-38, while Danyaal Ahmed (3-61) supported to seal Lightcliffe’s win.