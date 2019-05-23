Liversedge earn first win to move off bottom of table

Liversedge secured their first win of the season last Sunday as they defeated Hunslet Nelson by 33 runs to lift themselves off the foot of Allrounder Bradford League Championship Two.

Liversedge must have been fearful that they were heading for a fifth straight defeat after they were bowled out for 123, despite the efforts of Sohail Hussain (55) and Alan Sumner (33), with Glen Thompson taking 3-15 for Nelson.

However, Graham Winn took a match-winning 5-19 as Nelson were bowled out for 90.

Liversedge had slipped to an eight-wicket defeat to Altofts in Saturday’s game as they were restricted to 148-8.

An opening stand of 133 between Sam Huitema (72) and Danny Bridges (61) helped Altofts to seal a comfortable win.

Birstall had a profitable weekend with victories over East Ardsley and Buttershaw St Pauls.

They followed up a first win of the season against Ardsley by defeating Buttershaw by 73 runs on Sunday.

Ben Gundry top scored with 69 as Birstall were bowled out for 194, with Pritesh Mistry claiming 4-28 for St Paul’s.

Sair ur-Rehman set up his side’s victory as he took 5-35 and St Paul’s were bowled out for 121 in reply.

Left arm spinner Josh Haynes returned impressive figures of 7-35 as Birstall dismissed East Ardsley for 201 on Saturday.

Peter Bowles (44) and Louie Hurley (35)were the leading Ardsley run scorers.

Haynes followed up by making 64 and with fellow opener Eric Austin hitting 87 not out, it helped Birstall to a five-wicket win.

Spen Victoria hit a season’s best score of 331-9 as they recorded a crushing 240-run win over Hopton Mills on Sunday.

Opener Sam Gatenby (94) and Bilal Ejaz (88) shared a second-wicket stand of 138 before Chris Allen boosted the total with 49 as Michael Carroll claimed 5-83 for Mills.

Hopton crashed to 71 all out in reply as Abid Awain (5-23) and Adil Ladak (3-34) sealed Spen’s third victory of the season, which lifted them up to fourth place.

It was in contrast to Saturday’s 217-run defeat to Carlton, who are second, 19 points adrift of leaders Yeadon with a game in hand.

Daniel White struck five sixes and 13 fours on his way to an excellent 105 and he shared a third-wicket stand of 151 with Daniel Ford (77) in Carlton’s total of 281.

Opening bowler Jonathan Rudge then produced a devastating spell of 8-24 as Spen were skittled for 64 in reply.

It was a disappointing weekend for Hopton, who had begun with an 87-run defeat to Northowram Fields on Saturday.

Michael Haley (4-34) and Umar Abbas (3-42) impressed with the ball as Northowram were bowled out for 189.

Dean Crossley (67) and Louis Cockburn (43) produced key contributions with the bat.

Sam Gardner continued his good form by taking 6-29 and with support from Joseph Hough (4-26) Mills were all out for 102 and they have slipped to ninth place in the table.