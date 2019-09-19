Mirfield Parish Cavaliers celebrate clinching Huddersfield League Championship title

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers celebrated a quick return to the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership last Saturday as they secured a final day win over Lascelles Hall.

The Cavaliers four-wicket win away to Lascelles Hall was enough to see them clinch the Championship title, two points clear of Slaithwaite, with Rastrick finishing 10 points adrift in third.

Tom Fretwell led the bowling attack, claiming 5-30 and was supported by Daniel Hope and Michael Padgett, with two wickets apiece as Lascelles Hall were dismissed for 140, of which Hardeep Singh made 54.

Tim Orrell held the Parish innings together with a patient knock of 65, including eight fours and two sixes, as they completed a four-wicket win to spark promotion celebrations.

Moorlands secured their highest placed finish to a Premiership season some weeks ago and they can look forward to renewing their acquaintances with Parish in 2020.

Moorlands ended the campaign with an eight-wicket defeat away to Armitage Bridge and they end 21 points behind champions Hoylandswaine.

Eddie Walmsley hit 52 at the top of the innings, while the Moorlands total was boosted with 42 from number nine batsman Darrell Sykes as they were bowled out for 150, with Daniel Moorhouse (4-51) and Jaycob Curtling (3-51) doing the damage.

Armitage Bridge coasted to victory in 45.2 overs as openers Matthew West (49) and Saqib Matlub (46) set the platform for victory.

Mirfield ended their Conference season on a high by securing a five-wicket win over Cumberworth United as they finished in sixth place.

George Smith and Nico Georgiou-Nicola (30) were the top scorers in Cumberworth’s total of 217-9, which saw Khizar Khaliq claim 3-22.

Deron Greaves produced a magnificent innings as he finished 139 not out, which included 13 fours and 11 sixes, to steer Mirfield home, with Tanweer Afzal (49) supporting.