Mirfield Parish Cavaliers move second in Championship following emphatic victory

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers moved into the second promotion spot in the Drakes Huddersfield Championship following an emphatic 255-run win over Denby last Saturday.

Tim Orrell led the way with a superb 126 as Parish racked up 300-9 in a game reduced to 35 overs a side.

His 83-ball innings included 18 fours and six sixes, with fellow opener David Bolt setting the tone for the innings with 36 from 18 balls, before there was a late cameo from Daniel Hope (41) to boost the Parish total.

Michael Kitson (4-56) was pick of the Denby bowlers but the visitors were skittled for just 45 in reply as Nazar Hussain claimed 5-13, with support from Tom Fretwell (3-28) before Hope wrapped up the victory with 2-2.

Parish move to within a point of leaders Rastrick and three ahead of third placed Slaithwaite with two games remaining.

Moorlands clinched runners-up spot in the Premiership, behind champions Hoylandswaine, after racking up two wins last weekend.

Shoukat Ali (74), Siraj Sajid (52) and Jason Grosvenor (59) all hit half centuries in the Moorlands total of 251-6 against Almondbury Wesleyans last Saturday.

Wesleyans were led to 233-8 in reply by William Binns (64), Chris Stott (51) and Fred Walker (52) as Sajid picked up 4-13.

Nicky Smith (3-45), James Stansfield (3-23) and Darrell Sykes (2-20) were in fine form with the ball on Sunday as Moorlands dismissed visitors Shelley for 111.

Moorlands were set a revised target of 79 from 30 overs following a rain delay but took just 8.1 overs to seal victory.

Michael McEwan hit 40 from 25 balls at the top of the innings before Grosvenor completed the win with 21 from just 13 balls as Moorlands secured their highest league finish since joining the Huddersfield League.

Mirfield earned a three wicket win over Birkby Rose Hill in the Conference last Saturday.

Deron Greaves (4-25) and Naseer Saudagar (3-38) helped restrict Birkby to 116-9 before Phil Scouller top scored with 32 to see Mirfield to victory.