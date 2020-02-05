Mirfield Stags closing in on Pennine League title after ninth victory

Mirfield Stags moved a step closer to sealing the Pennine League Division One title with a 28-4 victory over Illingworth last Saturday.

The result sees the Stags exact a degree of revenge on their opponents following defeat in the League Cup last month and they remain six points clear of Upton, having played two games more.

Winger Lewis Holliday crossed for a brace of tries, with opposite wing Mikey Otty adding one as both moved onto eight for the season.

Hooker Casey Canterbury continued his own excellent try-scoring form with his 17th of the campaign, while Ben Kendall and Dom Flanagan also crossed.

Wayne Wilson added two conversions as the Stags marked their return to Hillrich Park in style, following several weeks on the road.

Mirfield have extended their 100 per cent league record to nine matches and next up for the Stags is a re-run of December’s Yorkshire Cup Final and a trip to face Drighlington this Saturday.

Hanging Heaton were not in league action last week and they are fourth in the table with three wins and six defeats from nine matches.

Heaton will look to bounce back from a 40-10 defeat to Drighlington last time out and can do the Stags a huge favour when they entertain Upton.

With the Stags having a far superior points difference victory at Drig coupled with defeat for Upton would all but secure the championship crown.