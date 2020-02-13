Mirfield Stags edge past Drighlington to maintain 100 per cent league record

Mirfield Stags recorded a 10th straight win in Pennine League Division One as they earned a hard-fought 16-14 success away to Drighlington last Saturday.

Second placed Upton kept alive their hopes of catching Mirfield, with a 20-4 victory at Hanging Heaton, but they remain six points behind the Stags, with two games in hand.

The fixture was a repeat of the Yorkshire Cup Final contested by the sides in December and once again it was the Stags who edged a tight contest.

Nathan Hadfield returned to the Mirfield ranks, although the visitors remained without half-back Brad Delaney due to suspension.

A young and enthusiastic Drighlington side pushed the Stags all the way, but Richard Silverwood’s men once again showed their mettle to preserve their unbeaten record at the top of the division.

Casey Canterbury and Dom Flanagan were the try-scorers for the visitors.

Flanagan added a conversion, while Wayne Wilson kicked three goals to maintain their 100 per cent league record.

Flanagan and Ben Kendall were named joint men of the match for the Stags.

Hanging Heaton stay fourth with three wins and seven defeats from 10 matches following their home reversal by Upton.

They will be anxiously looking over their shoulders as Almondbury Spartans are level on six points after 10 matches, while second-bottom Drighlington may be seven points behind but have played five games fewer.

Drighlington visit Almondbury in the only first division game this Saturday looking to close the gap on Hanging Heaton and the Spartans.

Hanging Heaton are scheduled to be on the BARLA National Cup trail this weekend when they host Wigan St Cuthberts.

Shaw Cross Sharks, who are second in Pennine Division Two, six points behind leaders Fryston Warriors with four games in hand, are due to host Eastmoor Dragons in the Andrew Bennett Memorial Trophy this Saturday.