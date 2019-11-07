Mirfield Stags edge Yorkshire Cup thriller as Shaw Cross also reach last eight

There were mixed fortunes for the Heavy Woollen contingent in last week’s BARLA Yorkshire Cup first round.

Mirfield Stags and Shaw Cross Sharks will fly the flag locally in the quarter-finals after both secured away victories.

Mirfield booked their place in the last eight as they earned a thrilling golden point extra time win at Normanton Knights.

The Stags were missing key players and trailed at half-time before fighting back to make it 24-24 after 80 minutes thanks to tries from Karl Frankland, Mikey Otty and a brace by Casey Canterbury, converted by Frankland, Connor Squires and Wayne Wilson (two).

The golden point winning try came when Lewis Holliday pounced on Brad Delaney’s grubber kick to spark jubilant scenes among the visiting contingent.

The Stags have also won their opening four Pennine League games to top Division One and Richard Silverwood’s men will aim to maintain that impressive unbeaten run this Saturday when they travel to East Leeds, who have lost their opening four matches.

East Leeds also bowed out of the Yorkshire Cup last week when they went down 40-4 away to Siddal Academy.

Shaw Cross — who have won both their opening games in Division Two — proved too strong for Farnley Falcons as they earned an impressive 36-6 away win to book their place in the last eight.

The Sharks are on the road again this week as they visit Clayton, who have won two and lost one of their opening three matches.

Allerton Bywater are the only other side in Division Two who remain unbeaten after they thrashed Clayton 58-6.

Hanging Heaton were edged out 14-10 in another closely fought Yorkshire Cup encounter by Drighlington at Bywell Fields.

Hanging Heaton have won one and drawn one of their opening two league games and they return to Division One action on Saturday with a trip to Upton, whose only defeat so far came at the hands of Mirfield Stags a fortnight ago.

Mirfield Stags and Shaw Cross are joined in the Yorkshire Cup quarter-finals by Doncaster Toll Bar — who overcame Almondbury Spartans 36-22 — and Cutsyke Raiders, who edged out Upton 14-12.