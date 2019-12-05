Mirfield Stags extend winning run with Hanging Heaton derby triumph

Mirfield Stags racked up a seventh straight win in Pennine League Division One last Saturday as they secured an impressive 38-6 derby triumph away to Hanging Heaton.

It was the perfect way for the Stags to warm-up for this week’s huge Yorkshire Cup semi-final as they ran in seven tries, five of which were converted by Connor Squires.

Dom Flanagan and Brad Delaney led the way with a brace of tries apiece, with Micky Hoyle, Omar Alrawi and Lewis Holliday also touching down for the Stags.

Upton edged out Illingworth 20-16 and they remain second, four points behind the Stags with a game in hand.

Upton have won five of their opening six games, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Mirfield.

Mirfield will be aiming to create history and reach the BARLA Yorkshire Cup final for the first time when they face Doncaster Toll Bar at Hilrich Park this Saturday (kick off 2pm).

Upton will be aiming to set up a tasty Yorkshire Cup final between the top two when they entertain Drighlington in the other semi-final.

Mirfield’s final game before the Christmas break will see them entertain Almondbury Spartans on December 14, when Upton are due to host bottom side East Leeds, who have minus two points.

Drig battled out a 22-22 draw away to Sharlston Rovers last Saturday and are fifth in the table with one win, one draw and a defeat from their three matches.

Drighlington earned a comprehensive 30-6 victory over Illingworth to set up their Yorkshire Cup semi-final at Upton.

Shaw Cross Sharks secured a fourth straight win in Pennine League Division Two when they overcame Seacroft Sharks WMC 46-16.

Fryston Warriors remain top of the table after they defeated King Cross Park 30-8 to seal a fifth win.

Fryston are two points above the Sharks but have played three games more.

Shaw Cross go in search of a fifth straight league win on Saturday when they host Eastmoor Dragons, who have won one of their opening five games, while Fryston face a tricky trip to Allerton Bywater, who have won two of their opening three matches.

Thornhill Trojans are up to third place after they were awarded a 30-0 victory over Clayton.

The Trojans are level on eight points with Shaw Cross but have played two games more and they are due to visit King Cross Park this week.

Thornhill did manage to arrange a friendly against Almondbury A for the second week running but they were unable to follow up an 18-10 away success as they slipped to a 44-16 defeat at Overthorpe Park.