Mirfield Stags face BARLA sanctions following Yorkshire Cup final success

Mirfield Stags are facing expulsion from next season’s BARLA Yorkshire Cup having also been expelled from the National Cup.

It is understood the Stags are alleged to have fielded more ex-professionals than is permitted in their Yorkshire Cup final win over Drighlington in December.

Kells were awarded a bye from last weekend’s scheduled BARLA National Cup second round tie against the Stags, who also look set to be barred from next year’s Yorkshire Cup.

The last local representatives also bowed out of the National Cup last weekend as Hanging Heaton put up a brave performance against Wigan St Cuthberts before going down 20-6.

Kells have been rewarded for their walkover win against Mirfield with a home tie against West Hull, while Wigan St Cuthberts will travel to the winners of Myton Warriors and Queensbury in the third round.

BARLA has also confirmed that the National Cup final will be played at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium on Saturday April 18.

Shaw Cross Sharks earned a 44-14 victory over Eastmoor Dragons last Saturday, in a match which doubled up as a Pennine League Division Two fixture and Andrew Bennett Memorial Trophy tie.

Victory saw the Sharks move to within four points of Pennine League Division Two leaders Fryston Warriors, while they still have three games in hand.

The Sharks are due to visit Fryston on Saturday in the Warriors penultimate game of the league campaign, while Thornhill Trojans entertain Eastmoor.

Mirfield Stags host Drighlington in Division One, when Hanging Heaton visit Ilingworth.