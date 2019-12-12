Mirfield Stags impress to book Yorkshire Cup Final date with Drighlington

Mirfield Stags booked a place in their first BARLA Yorkshire Cup final after recording a convincing 38-16 victory over Doncaster Toll Bar last Saturday.

They will now face Drighlington in the final at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday December 29.

The semi-final clash against Toll Bar offered Mirfield’s toughest test of the season, but the Pennine League Division One leaders were more than up for the challenge.

The hosts established their advantage during a tightly-contested first half and added further scores after the break to cement victory.

Lewis Holliday and Brad Delaney led the way with a brace of tries each.

Casey Canterbury, Mikey Otty and Omar Alrawi also crossed the line to help the Stags on their way, while full-back Connor Squires kicked five conversion from seven attempts.

Drighlington booked their place in the final with a 20-10 victory away to Upton.

They raced into a 16-0 lead inside the opening half hour thanks to three unanswered tries before Upton responded.

Pickles grabbed a fourth first half try for Drig, which extended the half-time lead to 20-6 and although Upton grabbed the only score of the second half, the visitors did enough to book a cup final date with Mirfield.

The Stags are hoping to run a coach to the final, with details to be posted on the club website.

The Stags will target an eighth straight win in Pennine League Division One on Saturday as they bid to maintain their lead at the top when they entertain Almondbury Spartans.

Stags team: Connor Squires; Lewis Holliday, Ryan Fenton, Dom Flanagan, Mikey Otty; Omar Alrawi, Brad Delaney; Andy Berry, Casey Canterbury, Ben Kendall, Micky Hoyle, Scott Bradley, Jonno Hellings. Subs: Lewis Hardy, Richard Casanove, Wayne Wilson, George Clarke

n Thornhill Trojans moved up to second place in Pennine Division Two last Saturday as they defeated King Cross Park 38-0.

The Trojans are two points clear of Shaw Cross Sharks, who have three games in hand, and the local rivals meet in what should be a cracking derby at Thornhill this Saturday (2pm).