Mirfield Stags maintain winning start and set up top-of-table clash with Upton

Mirfield Stags continued their winning start to the Pennine League Division One season with a 38-12 victory away to Almondbury Spartans last Saturday.

The Stags once again faced strong resistance against a motivated opposition and withstood large periods of pressure before edging away to claim the spoils.

The Stags followed up a 38-24 opening day win over East Leeds and a convincing 64-0 success away to Illingworth with a third straight win and are level on six points with Upton.

Playing down the slope in the first half, Mirfield fell behind to an early penalty goal but rallied to post tries through Ryan Fenton, Casey Canterbury and Connor Squires to lead 16-6 at half-time.

The Stags made a fast start to the second half to establish full control, as they had in their last outing at Illingworth.

Despite playing up the slope, Mirfield posted 22 points in the second 40 minutes and restricted their hosts to just six.

Tom Coates crossed for a second half hat-trick and was named Stags man-of-the-match, with Dom Flanagan also grabbing a try to ease the visitors to victory.

Wayne Wilson kicked five conversions from seven attempts, while Brad Delaney was named coaches man-of-the-match.

The Stags have won their opening three matches of the season but face their toughest test to date when they entertain fellow unbeaten side Upton on Saturday (kick off 2.30pm).

Upton earned an opening day 22-10 victory at home to Drighlington and followed up with a hard-fought 14-10 success at Almondbury on October 5, while they were awarded a 30-0 win over East Leeds last week.

The Stags follow up Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash against Upton with a trip to Normanton Knights in the BARLA Yorkshire Cup first round on November 2 and then entertain East Leeds in the league on November 9.

Stags team: Connor Squires; Tom Coates, Ryan Fenton, Dom Flanagan, Mikey Otty; Omar Alrawi, Brad Delaney; Andy Berry, Casey Canterbury, Ben Kendall, Phil Shotton, Wayne Wilson, Wayne Jowett. Subs: Lewis Martin, Lewis Hardy, Jonno Hellings, Luke Manning.