Mirfield Stags overcome gritty Sharlston to extend lead at top of Pennine League Division One

Mirfield Stags stretched their advantage at the top of Pennine League Division One to four points with a hard-fought 20-4 victory against Sharlston Rovers last Saturday.

Both sides faced tough conditions at Hillrich Park following heavy rain during the week, but the hosts had the edge in attack and built up a healthy lead by half-time before going on to complete victory.

The Stags posted tries through Dom Flanagan, Scott Bradley and Connor Squires, who grabbed a brace, with Squires and Flanagan adding a conversion each.

The win takes Mirfield’s unbeaten run in league and cup fixtures to seven games and sees them four points clear of second-placed Upton, who have a game in hand.

The Stags will be aiming to reach the BARLA Yorkshire Cup semi-finals on Saturday when they host Siddal Academy (kick off 2pm).

Drighlington entertain Illingwirth and Upton face Sharlston Rovers in the other scheduled Yorkshire Cup ties.

Hanging Heaton moved up to fourth place in Division One after they earned a 20-16 win away to Almondbury Spartans.

They face the return clash at home to Almondbury this week.

Thornhill Trojans moved up to second place in Division Two after securing an emphatic 44-14 success at home to South Yorkshire Eagles.

The Trojans are now just two points behind leaders Fryston Warriors, having both played five matches.

Thornhill are not in league action this week but are due to face Almondbury A in a friendly.

Shaw Cross Sharks and Allerton Bywater have both won their opening two matches and they are scheduled to meet on Saturday.

The Sharks defeated King Cross Park 20-12 on September 28 and South Yorkshire Eagles 50-10 in what was their last league outing back on October 19.