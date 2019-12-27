Mirfield Stags target Yorkshire Cup glory against Drighlington

Mirfield Stags will aim to make history on Sunday when they take part in their first BARLA Yorkshire Cup Final at Featherstone Rovers’ ND Nutrition Stadium (kick off 1.30pm).

The Stags are flying high at the top of Pennine League Division One, having won all six matches, but face stiff opposition from Drighlington, who have had a tough run to the showpiece final.

Drighlington edged out Hanging Hetaon 14-10 in the first round before securing an impressive 30-6 victory at home to Illingworth in the quarter-finals and then defeating high flying Upton 20-10 in the semis.

The Stags received an 18-0 walkover in their quarter-final when East Leeds were unable to raise a side before recording an impressive 38-16 success over Doncaster Toll Bar in the semis.

Lewis Holliday and one time Dewsbury Rams player Brad Delaney led the way in the Toll Bar victory, scoring a brace of tries each.

Casey Canterbury, Mikey Otty and Omar Alrawi also crossed the line, while full-back Connor Squires kicked five conversion from seven attempts.

The Stags are coached by former international rugby league referee Richard Silverwood, while Drighlington can count on the support of at least three high profile players.

Dewsbury Rams player Martyn Reilly is a Drighlington lad and has already pledged to be at the final, while Halifax captain Scott Murrell also began his career as a junior with the club.

Reilly — who ran the popular Ram Page scheme last season where local junior teams were given the chance to train in the professional environment at Dewsbury — was also influential in helping arrange an opposed training session between the Rams and Drighlington in the build up to Sunday’s final.

Castleford Tigers and Great Britain women’s star Georgia Roche also began her playing career at Drighlington.

Both sides are set to be well backed, with a coach load of Mirfield supporters making the trip, while Drighlington were close to selling out a second bus in the build up to Christmas.

The Yorkshire Cup final will be preceded by the Under-18s final between Lock Lane and Hull Dockers, which kicks off at 11.30am and the triple header concludes with the Women’s Rugby League Association Origin 9 clash between Lancashire and Yorkshire at 3.30pm with the series currently locked at 4-4.