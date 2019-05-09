Mirfield trio enjoy terrific weekend in league and cup

Moorlands produced a superb run chase as they recorded a third straight victory over Kirkburton last Saturday to maintain their lead at the top of the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership.

Moorlands must have feared the worst early on as openers Alex Scholefield and Andy Smith shared a 171-run stand.

Scholefield smashed 140 in an innings which included 19 fours and four sixes, while Smith made 73 before Darrell Sykes dismissed both openers.

Sykes ended with 5-63 as Kirkburton posted a useful first innings total of 264-5.

Moorlands were in trouble early on at 46-3 but a 79-run partnership helped settle the ship.

Jason Grosvener led the way with a brilliant century of his own.

Grosvener struck 12 fours and five sixes on his way to 110 and was supported by former Kirkburton man Siraj Sajid (43) as Moorlands reached 267-6 with four overs remaining.

Moorlands followed up their third league win of the season with a five-wicket victory over Upperthong in the Sykes Cup second round on Sunday.

James Stansfield (5-13) and Sykes (3-11) combined to dismiss Upperthong for 68 with Sajid (30) top scoring as Moorlands eased to victory.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers picked up their second win in the Championship as they defeated Almondbury by 57 runs.

David Bolt terrorised Almondbury’s bowling with a superb 154, which included 12 sixes and eight fours as he led Parish to 240 all out, with Farhan Hussain picking up 5-47.

Harry Walker (56) led the reply with support from Hussain (45no) as Almondbury closed on 183-7.

Parish are also through to the Sykes Cup third round after producing a thrilling run chase to defeat Almondbury Wesleyans on Sunday.

Opener Alex Taylor struck 86 as Wesleyans posted 256-8 but Tim Orrell led the reply as he made a magnificent 131, including 22 fours and three sixes, and with support from captain Dan Broadbent (43), Parish secured victory with 16 balls to spare to book a place in the next round.

Mirfield struggled for much of last season but have begun the 2019 campaign in impressive style and are sitting top of the Conference after three straight wins.

Deron Greaves was the scourge of Denby Dale last Saturday as Mirfield maintained their 100 per cent record.

Greaves claimed 3-31 and Beau McGuinness (4-42) as Denby Dale were bowled out for 148.

Greaves followed up by smashing an unbeaten 78-ball 90 with the bat to round off the win on 152-2.

They are four points clear of Upperthong in the early season standings.

Mirfield completed a quickfire double over Denby Dale in Sunday’s Sykes Cup second round tie.

Opener Matthew Rammell (39) and Ibrar Hussain (30) were the only Denby Dale batsmen to offer resistance as Greaves was again in fine form claiming 3-16.

With support from Khizar Khaliq (3-15) Denby Dale were bowled out for 112.

There were a few anxious moments as Mirfield lost six wickets in reply but Adam Goldthorpe showed his experience to guide them to victory in 32.2 overs, finishing 30 not out.