Moorlands left frustrated after fine bowling display

Moorlands appeared on course to register a seventh win in the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership before rain scuppered their hopes of victory last Saturday.

Moorlands had reduced Honley to 139-9 from 46 overs when heavy rain saw play abandoned at Memorial Park.

Andrew Walker produced an economical 15 over spell which yielded 4-36, while James Stansfield picked up 3-33 from 13 overs, as Honley were in trouble when the rain arrived to save them.

Opener Simon Kelly top scored with 35 before he was trapped lbw by Stansfield, while Lewis Kenworthy dug his heels in for 32 not out from 64 balls.

Leaders Hoylandswaine had reached 208-6 from 43.5 overs when their game with Scholes was also abandoned.

Swaine remain two points clear of Moorlands at the top of the table, while Sunday’s scheduled Sykes Cup quarter-final between the two title chasers was also washed out.

The only top flight game to achieve a positive result saw Kirkburton move out of the relegation zone with victory over Shelley, who have dropped to the foot of the table.

Shelley were bowled out for 79 and Kirkburton raced to their rain revised target of 45 in just 6.1 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers were also in a strong position when they Championship game at Slaithwaite ended prematurely.

Tom Fretwell (4-43) and Naz Hussain (2-26) helped reduce Slaithwaite to 92-6, with Alec Jakeman unbeaten on 32, when rain saw the game abandoned after 32 overs.

It leaves Parish in third place, seven points off joint leaders Marsden and Rastrick.

Mirfield dismissed Linthwaite for 111 in 43 overs before rain prevented them starting their reply.

Beau McGuinness did most of the damage with the ball as he picked up 5-19 from 11 overs, while Kashif Ijaz (33) top scored for Linthwaite.

Mirfield remain fourth in the Conference table, five points behind Denby Dale and Thurstonland, who lead the way.