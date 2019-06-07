Moorlands secure place in Sykes Cup quarters

Moorlands booked their place in the Huddersfield League Sykes Cup quarter-finals with victory over Clayton West last Sunday.

Clayton West posted a useful total of 205 all out as Alex Clegg top scored with 42, while Philip Tunnicliffe (36), David Swan (28) and no11 batsman Craig Glover (21no) supported.

Siraj Sajid (3-58) and Darrell Sykes (3-32) were pick of the Moorlands bowlers.

Moorlands powered to their target in 37.1 overs as Sajid followed up his efforts with the ball by making 41 before Jason Grosvenor struck 10 fours and two sixes in a top score of 64, while Eddie Walmsley made 57 not out from just 51 balls to see them home.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers came close to pulling off a shock before slipping to a two wicket defeat against Delph and Dobcross.

Parish were bowled out for 150 despite Dan Broadbent top scoring with 62 and Nazar Hussain chipping in with 49.

Michael Padgett (3-40) and Broadbent (3-10) threatened an unlikely win for the Cavaliers but Delph edged to victory at 153-8 as Alex Peters followed up his 4-23 with the ball by making 73.

Mirfield suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Broad Oak.

They were bowled out for 102, with Adam Goldthorpe leading the way with a half-century.

Broad Oak eased to their target in 20.2 overs as Dominic Finn (41no) and Jack Hargreaves (46no) produced a 72-run unbroken stand for the third wicket.