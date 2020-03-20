Batley Barracudas take on terrific Sports Relief fundraising challenge

Over 20 players from Batley Barracudas Underwater Hockey Club took part in a Sports Relief challenge during their usual underwater hockey session last Sunday.

The players worked in teams of four or five to swim lengths underwater.

The challenge was to swim pushing the puck for as many lengths as possible in 30 minutes, with five teams swimming simultaneously and they managed to complete 354 lengths.

Players and friends paid £1 to guess how many lengths the club would swim.

Together with a fill the square competition and selling buns the club made £93 for Sports Relief.

Underwater Hockey is played on the bottom of the swimming pool and players wear a mask, fins and snorkel.

There are 10 players on a team with six in the water at any one time plus four substitutes.

New members are always welcome at Batley which is one of the leading junior clubs in the country.

Players are welcome from age eight years old and new players should be confident swimmers able to swim at least six lengths and touch the bottom at the deep end.

Sessions run on Sundays from 4pm, all equipment can be borrowed and free trial sessions can be booked via Batley Sports and Tennis Centre.