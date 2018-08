Batley Boys are on the brink of clinching back-to-back Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division titles after they recorded an emphatic 64-6 win over Nottigham Outlaws last Saturday.

It was the Boys 11th straight league win of the season and means victory in their top of tye table showdown away to second placed Bentley on Saturday will see them crowned champions.

The Boys hold a two point lead over Beverley having played a game less than their title rivals.