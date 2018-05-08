Batley Boys maintain 100 per cent start with resounding victory over Upton

Batley Boys returned to Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division action last Saturday as they recorded a resounding 72-6 victory over Upton at Halifax Road.

Batley started the game strongly with forwards Aaron James, Gavin Davies, Jordan Brown and debutant Thomas Brooke mounting an early attack, which led to William Brooke scoring the opening try following his return from Hanging Heaton.

Aaron James added the next try as he found a gap in the Upton defence before Josh Scrutton beat three defenders on a storming 40 metre run to the line for the Boys third score.

William Brooke added another try before Thomas Brooke crossed for his first try of the afternoon.

Josh Whitehead produced a brilliant 95 metre run to score a superb try just before half-time, with Bingham adding five first half goals to put them in control.

William Brooke completed his hat-trick and moments later he set up Thomas Brooke for the next try.

The Batley bench was also instrumental as Richard Lawley, Ben Denville, Ryan Hardwick and youngster Lucas Tomlinson impressed, with the latter scoring on his open age debut .

Josh Knowles set up Whitehead for his second try before Lewis Hardy got over the line as the Boys continued to pile on the points.

Josh Ritcher got through plenty of hard work throughout the game, while Luke Sheridan and Adam Bingham organised the side along with Josh Knowles, Lucas Tomlinson and Ryan Crossley, who also scored.

Upton replied with a consolation try but Adam Bingham completed the scoring with the final try of the match and he added five second half goals as the Boys completed a third win of the season.

Batley man-of-the-match was Thomas Brooke, followed by Luke Sheridan and Josh Whitehead.

Batley are third in the table, behind leaders East Hull, who have won their opening four matches, and Bentley, who have won four from five games and are in second place.

The Boys travel to Nottingham Outlaws on Saturday and the club are running a bus to the game and anyone interested in travelling should contact Terry Barstow or Pete Bingham for details.

Batley Boys: Scrutton; W Brooke, Whitehead, Hardy, Ritcher; Bingham, Sheridan; Davies, Knowles, James, T Brooke, Brown, Crossley. Subs: Tomlinson, Lawley, Hardwick, Denville.

Batley Boys DMR recorded their first win in Alliance Division Two as they overcame Shaw Cross Sharks A 24-18.

Victory was enough to move Batley Boys off the foot of the table, while Shaw Cross lie fifth with one win from their opening three games.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons A slipped to their first defeat as they went down 38-18 away to Underbank Rangers in a top-of-the-table clash.

Birstall Victoria recorded their first win in Division Three last Friday as they overcame