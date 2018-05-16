Batley Boys maintain winning start to title defence on tricky Nottingham trip

Batley Boys maintained their 100 per cent start to the Yorkshire Men’s League season last Saturday as they recorded a fourth straight win, returning from Nottingham Outlaws 22-4 victors.

Batley raced into a 12-0 lead as Tom Brook capitalised on a loose ball to grab their first try and following back-to-back penalties, Gavin Davis grabbed a second converted score.

Batley piled on the pressure, pinning Nottingham back and they were rewarded when Jonathan Marsden crashed over from close range as the Boys built up a 16-0 half-time advantage.

The early stages of the second half saw an arm wrestle between the forwards but Batley eventually extended their lead when Josh Srutton crossed for their fourth try to effectively seal victory.

Nottingham were playing only their second game at their new home but, having being denied in their first match, they were rewarded with a first try late in the game.

Batley were threatening the Outlaws line when a stray pass was scooped up by veteran half-back Paul Calland, who outpaced the Boys defence on a terrific 80 metre run to the line to grab a deserved consolation try.

The Boys face a tasty home game on Saturday when they welcome Bentley to Halifax Road with the visitors having won five of their six matches.

A young Birstall Victoria side slipped to a third defeat in four matches in Division Three as they went down 30-6 at home to York Lokamotive, who were playing their first game of the season.

The Vic are fifth out of the seven teams in the division but will target a second win of the campaign when they welcome Leeds Akkies to White Lee on Saturday.

Wyke picked up a second straight win and are the early Division Four pace setters after recording a 32-16 success away to Sherburn Bears.

Wyke entertain Dearne Valley Bulldogs on Saturday.

Wyke Academy went down 36-10 at home to New Earswick All Blacks A in Division Five last Saturday.

Dewsbury Celtic’s A team return to action this Saturday when they travel to Kirkburton Cougars in Division Five.

Shaw Cross Sharks picked up a second win in Alliance League Two last week as they defeated Stanningley Academy 24-18 last Saturday and they face a tasty derby away to Dewsbury Moor A tomorrow (Friday, kick off 7pm).