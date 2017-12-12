Batley Boys, Shaw Cross and Thornhill Trojans find out Challenge Cup opponents

BATLEY Boys will make their bow in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup with an away tie against Underbank Rangers.

The Boys are making their debut in the competition in 2018 and were paired away to the Huddersfield side in tonight’s (Tuesday) first round draw.

Shaw Cross Sharks will face a home tie against Beverley, while Thornhill Trojans — who were promoted to National Conference Division One last season — face a trip to West Yorkshire rivals East Leeds.

Ties will be played over the weekend of January 27 and 28, and full details of the draw will appear in Thursday’s Batley News and Dewsbury Reporter.

2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round draw in full : Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors, Underbank Rangers v Batley Boys, Kells v British Police, Wallsend Eagles v Pilkington Recs, Rochdale Mayfield v Crosfields, Lock Lane v Hindley, Hunslet Club Parkside v Valley Cougars, London Chargers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Royal Air Force v Drighlington, Oulton Raiders v Siddal, Millom v Strathmore Silverbacks, Loughborough University v Bradford Dudley Hill, University of Hull v Hensingham, Orrell St James v Northampton Demons, Royal Navy v Normanton Knights, York Acorn v Askam, Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders, Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley, West Hull v Longhorns RL, East Leeds v Thornhill Trojans, Hunslet Warriors v Wath Brow Hornets, Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh, British Army v Milford Marlins, Distington v Queens.