Batley Boys to feature at Bulldogs in historic first home Conference fixture

Batley Boys will play their historic first home game in the National Conference League at Batley Bulldogs’ Fox’s Biscuits Stadium this Saturday.

Woolston Rovers are the visitors and the game kicks of at 2.30pm, with admission £3 for adults, with children free.

Batley Boys appeared to on course to mark their first appearance in the Conference League with a victory when they led Hunslet Warriors 18-12 with 11 minutes remaining.

Aaron James pounced after the home defence had been unable to smother a high bomb.

Adam Bingham’s third conversion of the game put Batley in control but the Warriors, who were relegated from Division Two last year, were not to be denied.

Superb handling gave Liam Brown the chance to throw a short pass to Matthew Rymer, who squeezed in at the corner with seven minutes remaining.

Gareth Croft then completed another good break by the Warriors to score the winning try.

Defeat was tough on the Boys, who on this form should make a big impression in Conference Division Three.

The opening half hour was scoreless until Daryl Gaunt scooped up a stray Batley pass and held off a posse of defenders on a 90 metre chase to the line, before also adding the conversion.

The Boys had the better of the early stages of the second period and fought mack to level matters when Aaron James crossed and Bingham converted.

The impressive Bingham added a second Batley try which he again improved to put the visitors 12-6 ahead.

Hunslet restored parity when Luke Naughton powered over after 62 minutes and Gaunt converted.

The visitors seemed to have taken control when James claimed his second score, but the Warriors fought back to take the spoils.

The Boys will hope for a large crowd for their first home game at this level on Saturday.

Dewsbury Celtic allowed a 22-12 lead to slip away as they lost 28-22 at Salford City Roosters in their opening game.

Celtic appeared in control after 65 minutes after tries from Ethan Ferry, Danny Crabtree, Tom Bottomley and Danny Lee, with Charlie Heaton (two) and Paul Foulstone adding goals.

Salford’s Ricky Openshaw and his 16-year-old son Jonathan Openshaw had crossed either side of the break for Salford, the latter adding both conversions.

Andrew Muscatled led the Roosters fight back with a stunning try which Jonathan Openshaw converted and, with two minutes left, Dane Wakefield charged over and Paul Morgan’s goal edged the hosts in front.

Wakefield then nipped in at the end to ensure that there was no way back for Celtic.