Batley Ladies come from behind to secure sixth straight victory

Batley Ladies maintained their excellent run of form as they recorded a sixth straight win, beating Halifax Fourths 3-1 last Saturday.

The win sees Batley stay joint top of Yorkshire Hockey Association Division Four West, level on 46 points with Horsforth and three ahead of Pudsey with two matches remaining.

Batley were beaten in a hard fought match at home to Halifax at the beginning of the season, so were aware another tough game was in prospect.

Halifax were fast on to the ball and ready to pick up any small error made by Batley.

Halifax started brightly and had the better of the opening exchanges, driving the ball past Batley’s defence as they looked to mount a series of promising attacks.

Batley were struggling to shut Halifax down and play their own game, getting drawn in to hitting long balls that were dealt with by the home defence.

The early pressure paid off and after several dangerous attacks, a clever shot from a Halifax forward took goalkeeper Helen Langwick by surprise and put them 1-0 up.

Batley were determined not to go down without a fight and started to build up attacks of their own, moving the ball around and passing up the pitch through Sarah Fretwell and Kim Sharples.

Substitute Jo Forbes was introduced and within minutes she managed to draw Batley level with a shot from Vicky Almond’s cross.

Batley were bolstered by the goal and another attack saw them win a penalty corner that was slotted home by Gail Culshaw.

Batley continued to show their strength and another cross into the circle was tapped over the line by Forbes as they led 3-1 at half-time.

Kat González Ricárdez had the difficult task of keeping Halifax attacks at bay after the break, while tight marking by both teams closed down moves on both sides.

Batley failed to convert several penalty corners, while they had to face a penalty corner from Halifax a player down when Mel Neal was sent to the halfway line for being too quick off the mark but they thwarted the danger and closed out another victory.

Player of the match went to Kat González Ricárdez for her great work in defence.

Batley ladies play their final home game of the season this Saturday when they welcome Thirsk Thirds to Heckmondwike Grammar School, start 10.30am.

The season concludes with a trip to Otliensians firsts on March 21.

Title rivals Horsforth entertain Leeds Adel Fourths on Saturday and then travel to Harrogate Fifths, while Pudsey face a trip to Slazenger Thirds in their final away game on Saturday before ending the campaign at home to Leeds Adel.