Batley Ladies return to winning ways with league double over Northallerton

Batley ladies returned to winning ways after a series of disappointing results as they completed a Yorkshire Hockey Assocation Division Four North league double over Northallerton last Saturday.

Having played only once in the last eight weeks, Batley were a little rusty to start with and it took a while to get going.

This played into Northallerton’s hands as they pressed the attack in the first 10 minutes.

Northallerton secured a penalty corner which they took quickly and the strike found the back of the Batley net.

Batley regrouped and used space on the wings to push up the pitch and found an opening on the left.

Kat Hawkyard fired in a cross for Gail Culshaw to level the score.

This was the beginning of a sustained attack by Batley who continued to pressure the Northallerton defence.

Ashleigh Hallas got on the end of a cross into the circle by Sarah Fretwell to put Batley ahead and this was quickly followed by a strike from Kim Sharples to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Batley didn’t let up the pressure in the second half continuing to attack hard.

Northallerton counter attacks were quickly closed down by the Batley defence, with help from Janna Macinnis and the rest of midfield.

A cross in to the circle from the right was fired in by Gemma Needham as Batley led 4-1 soon after the re-start.

Batley continued to have space on the wings with Vicky Almond and Gail Culshaw making dangerous runs down the right and getting chances in the circle.

A run down the left by Gemma Needham saw a cross in to the circle that found Gail Culshaw who neatly slotted home the fifth goal.

An accident in the last five minutes saw Sarah Fretwell hit in the face by the ball as she received a deep cut above her eye and some bruising.

Batley went on to secure a 5-1 win with player of the match shared between Gail Culshaw, Kim Sharples and Janna Macinnis.

Batley travel to City of York this week looking to climb from fifth place in the table.