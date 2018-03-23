Batley Parish finish second at West Yorkshire Cross Country Championships

Batley Parish School’s cross country team produced an outstanding display at the West Yorkshire finals held at Temple Newsam last Wednesday.

The five strong girls team finished second overall and became the first school from North Kirlees to win a medal at the West Yorkshire finals.

Batley Parish began qualifiaction when they won the St John Fisher Schools Partnership event back in September, beating schools from Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Birstall.

They qualified for the Kirklees finals when another excellent display saw them finish first to book a place at the West Yorkshire finals.

It was the first time Batley Parish had qualified for the West Yorkshire finals and they went on to finish second out of the 24 competing schools at Temple Newsam.

Poppy Hanson produced an excellent run as she came ninth out of the 99 runners, which helped the team win the silver medal.

The Batley Parish team was made up of Nelly Hardiman, Hannah Skyrme, Ruby Lucas and Erin Hardiman.